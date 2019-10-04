Analysts Offer Predictions for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

