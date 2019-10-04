Analysts Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Purple Innovation an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 4,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,865. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 29,979 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $246,427.38. Insiders have acquired a total of 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

