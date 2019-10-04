Analysts Expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.75. PS Business Parks reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSB opened at $183.54 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $186.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

