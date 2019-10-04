Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $3.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. Lam Research reported earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $13.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $15.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.46 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its 200 day moving average is $198.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

