Analysts Anticipate Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to announce $523.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.10 million to $566.16 million. Propetro posted sales of $434.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Propetro from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Propetro to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

PUMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. Propetro has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $888.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

