Analysts Anticipate Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) to Announce ($0.45) EPS

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Morphic an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on MORF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 36,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,839. Morphic has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,928,000.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

