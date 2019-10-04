Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.79. 589,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $275.99. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

