Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research set a $265.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.79. 589,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.61. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $275.99. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,618. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.