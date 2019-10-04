Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Great Ajax had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Great Ajax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 6,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,038. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.