Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 20,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,659 shares in the company, valued at $793,972.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,877. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.21. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

