Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

AMPH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 97,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at $978,207.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $134,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,594 shares of company stock worth $7,539,764. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

