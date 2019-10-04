AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 534.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $14,271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

