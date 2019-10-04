AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.82% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $50,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. 1,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,137. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

