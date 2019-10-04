American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

AMWD stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,053. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $79,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 550,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

