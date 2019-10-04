American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 5.3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.37, 7,982,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,061,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the airline’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

