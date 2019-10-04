Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Up 6.7%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 2,498,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,721,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.
Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 87.91% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.
Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)
Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.
