Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Up 6.7%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 2,498,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,721,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 87.91% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameri stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) by 819.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Ameri worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

