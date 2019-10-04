Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMCX. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

AMCX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 273,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

