Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Amc Networks stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. 273,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,270. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 76,808 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,203,000 after buying an additional 825,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

