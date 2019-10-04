Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 241,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.31. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $371,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

