Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,256.29.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,739.65. 1,362,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,784.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,848.37. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.