Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,717.98. 1,309,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,787.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,848.24. The company has a market cap of $847.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

