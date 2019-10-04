Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 9th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 80.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $178,901,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $7.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,721.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $847.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,848.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,256.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.