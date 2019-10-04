Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 1,266,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,897. Amarin has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.