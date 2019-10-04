Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 242,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.