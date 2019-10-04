Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

ALTR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $82,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 20,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $847,407.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,024 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

