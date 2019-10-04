Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,186.90. 542,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,202.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,174.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.