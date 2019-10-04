Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

AZSEY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 131,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,358. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Allianz has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.57.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

