Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Allegion’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company expects stronger revenues, pricing actions and greater operational efficiency to boost earnings in the quarters ahead. Also, Allegion continues to focus on making incremental investments in product development. In addition, the company is trying to chalk out channel strategies and gain enterprise excellence to accelerate core market expansion. It is committed toward rewarding shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividend payments. However, the stock has been overvalued compared with its industry over the past year. Also, rising costs of sales remain a concern for its margins in the near term. Moreover, the company's businesses are subject to seasonality, depending on the product line. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on Allegion.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.38.

Shares of ALLE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.32. 513,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

