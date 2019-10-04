Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Down 4.1%

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47, 760 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 404,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

