Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.18.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.03. 1,340,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,961. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

