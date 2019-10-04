Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.18.
NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.03. 1,340,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,961. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
