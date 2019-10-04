Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 939,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,145,000 after buying an additional 137,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after buying an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after purchasing an additional 375,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

