Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.95, 382,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 401,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKTS. Northland Securities lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.89.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $251,550.00. Insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $441,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.