Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.75 ($156.69).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €1.44 ($1.67) on Wednesday, reaching €117.78 ($136.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.70.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.