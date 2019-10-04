Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIRYY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Air China from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AIRYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 612. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Air China has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

