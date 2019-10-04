Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,703,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 698,479 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $34,983.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.