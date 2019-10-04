Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $596.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 0.27. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $254,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agilysys by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

