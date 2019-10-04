AGFiQ US Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of AGFiQ US Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

