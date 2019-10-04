Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $6.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 million. Affimed posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,780.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $42.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $85.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.37 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $169.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Laidlaw set a $10.00 target price on Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 842.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 144,905 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 192.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $8,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.86. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

