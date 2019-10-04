Aeternity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.87 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OOOBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and $29.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 331,554,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,733,535 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, LATOKEN, Crex24, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bithumb, CoinBene, Binance, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Mercatox, Tokenomy, FCoin, Koinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, BitMart, OKEx, Liqui and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

