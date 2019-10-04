Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 171.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 1,655,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,883. The stock has a market cap of $913.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. purchased 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 15,700 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $289,194.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,337,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.