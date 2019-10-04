Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AAVVF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.01. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.