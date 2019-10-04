Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ADES stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 72,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 56,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $670,416.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116,190 shares of company stock worth $1,412,297. 12.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 123.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

