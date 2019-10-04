Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Up 5.2%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01, 815,995 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 529,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADRO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 937,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 653,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 302,573 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 220,010 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

