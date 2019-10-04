ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of AEY remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

