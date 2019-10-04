Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $573,524.00 and approximately $792,830.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,220.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02171273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.20 or 0.02735785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00698631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00703425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00458258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012207 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

