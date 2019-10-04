Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 434.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.