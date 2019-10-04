AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,597. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

