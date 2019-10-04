Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 264,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.