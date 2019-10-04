871,027 Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 871,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 180,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $562,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.