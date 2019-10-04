8,197 Shares in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 602,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Popular by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Popular by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 255,044 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Popular by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.48. 19,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.