$76.58 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report $76.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.78 million and the highest is $82.11 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $108.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $307.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.52 million to $323.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.40 million, with estimates ranging from $303.44 million to $341.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

GMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

GMLP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 105,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

